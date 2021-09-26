B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRPMU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $99,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $150,000.

BRPMU opened at $9.93 on Friday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

