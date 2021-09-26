Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 961,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $3,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.