Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 53,217 Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T2 Biosystems were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 121.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 418,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 229,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.57.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.28. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. Research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

T2 Biosystems Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

