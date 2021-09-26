Jeffrey J. Childs Sells 8,699 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $382.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.61 and a 200-day moving average of $340.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

