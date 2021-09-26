Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

