Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,500,000.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MTEM opened at $7.60 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $426.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,628,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,516 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119,107 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,137,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 532,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.