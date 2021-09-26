Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 109,037 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ICE stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 42,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

