ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $57.47 on Thursday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.