The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $325.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $319.06.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $327.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,053,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,396,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 117.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

