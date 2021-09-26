Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.47.

NYSE CNI opened at $115.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

