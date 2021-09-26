Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Up 4%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.01. 23,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,407,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,500. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

