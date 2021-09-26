Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.01

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 11387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,957,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.