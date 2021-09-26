BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.23.

TECK opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

