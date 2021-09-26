Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $32.70. 8,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 126,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $770.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.