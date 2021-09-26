Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $135.68

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$135.68 and last traded at C$135.25, with a volume of 21802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$133.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.57.

The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$125.12.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.5999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

