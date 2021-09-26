TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Up 4.8%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $37.07. 74,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,088,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Several research firms recently commented on TRIP. Mizuho lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,282 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 116,508 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in TripAdvisor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

