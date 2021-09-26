Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $18.63. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 8 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

