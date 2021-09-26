Head-To-Head Comparison: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) versus The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $141.70 million 2.51 $27.83 million $0.92 13.45 The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.31 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.49

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Old Second Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 4 7 0 2.64

Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.05%. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $85.97, indicating a potential upside of 39.09%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Old Second Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 27.80% 11.63% 1.15% The Bank of Nova Scotia 22.86% 13.87% 0.80%

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats The Bank of Nova Scotia on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

