ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.01.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after buying an additional 544,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

