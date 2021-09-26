Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Marubeni alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised Marubeni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Marubeni stock opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.41. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $93.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marubeni (MARUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.