BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.66 on Thursday. BRF has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 127.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 230.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

