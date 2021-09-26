Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTLA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.12.

Shares of NTLA opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.33 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,679 shares of company stock valued at $117,525,011. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

