FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBK. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:FBK opened at $42.35 on Thursday. FB Financial has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $49.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FB Financial by 801.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 475,449 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after buying an additional 320,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

