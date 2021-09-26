Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $452.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.26.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $291.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.78 and a 200-day moving average of $310.82. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 32.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 121.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.