Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $452.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.26.
BIIB stock opened at $291.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.78 and a 200-day moving average of $310.82. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 32.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 121.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
