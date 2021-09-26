Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

FRHLF stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

