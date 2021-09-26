BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Wednesday.

BAWAG Group stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

