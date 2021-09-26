Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alstom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Alstom has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

