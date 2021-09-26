Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.55.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 in the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Skillz stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Skillz has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.08.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.