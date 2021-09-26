Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 in the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Skillz has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

