Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISNPY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

