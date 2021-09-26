$422.32 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $422.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.60 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $285.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $482.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.31. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $332.20 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

