Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.56.
Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
