Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.56.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

