DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DOCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

DOCN stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $88.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,234 shares of company stock worth $22,333,384.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

