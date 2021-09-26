Citigroup Boosts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $53.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FWONA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of FWONA opened at $46.58 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

