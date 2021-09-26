Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harrow Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of HROW opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $255.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $443,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,575 shares of company stock worth $777,318 over the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

