Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $692.33 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 129,010 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,278,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,278,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

