Morgan Stanley Upgrades AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of SKFRY opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.37. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.