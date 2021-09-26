Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BAMXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $34.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

