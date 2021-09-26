AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $1,850.00 by Analysts at Stephens

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Stephens from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Argus cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoZone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,603.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,499.73. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,704.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

