IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMIAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. IMI has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $49.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IMI’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.