Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 101,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

