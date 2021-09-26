PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

