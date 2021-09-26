Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

OUTKY opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

