Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.28 ($36.80).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UN01 shares. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at €36.50 ($42.94) on Friday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12-month high of €36.68 ($43.15). The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.77.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.