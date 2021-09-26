Procore Technologies’ (PCOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.86.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

