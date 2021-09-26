Bank of America Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. CommScope has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

