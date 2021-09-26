HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

BTBT opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Bit Digital has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 345,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

