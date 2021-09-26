ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $957.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

Shares of ASML opened at $868.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML has a 1 year low of $351.09 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $704.22. The firm has a market cap of $356.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

