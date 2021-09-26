Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $473.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

