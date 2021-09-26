Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cowen in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $325.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

