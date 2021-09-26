Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cowen in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $325.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.
CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.04.
In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
