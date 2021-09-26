JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $124.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $69.00 on Friday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

